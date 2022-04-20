Nina Ruth Smith, 87, of Grand Island passed Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Lakeview Nursing Home in Grand Island.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at the First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Kevin Geurink officiating. Burial will follow at the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Apfel Funeral Home.

Nina was born Nov. 20, 1934, in York County to Aaron and Helen (Epp) Thieszen. She grew up on a family farm near Henderson where she attended school at Henderson High School. She then attended college in South Dakota and soon after married Lyle J. Smith on Sept. 17, 1954, at the Bethesda Mennonite Church. The couple lived in Lincoln, then Kansas and moved to Grand Island in 1965 with their two children Jerry and Diane.

Nina worked at Sears for 30 years before retirement and was a part of the Sears' Chatterbox Retirees for many years after. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Grand Island and found many ways to serve. She volunteered with the church's preschool and helped in any way she could. Nina was a fan of Husker football and volleyball, enjoyed knitting and sewing with her friends, and most of all attending the activities of her grandchildren. Nina loved spending time with her grandchildren as they grew up and enjoying her time with her great-grandchildren.

Nina is survived by her children: Jerry (Betty) Smith of Grand Island, Diane England of Doniphan; grandchildren, Matt Smith of Grand Island, Shauna (Shawn) Tordrup of Blair, Stacy (Tyler) Haman of North Platte; great-grandchildren, Dominic Smith, Eleanor Tordrup, Payne Tordrup, Laney Haman, Charly Haman, Trey Haman; brothers, Lelan (Marlene) Thieszen of Henderson, Dean (Barb) Thieszen of Aurora, and Glenden (Rita) Thieszen of Summerset, S.D.; sister, Lela (Calvin) Regier of Henderson; sister-in-law, Carol Thieszen and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lyle J. Smith; son-in-law, Martin England; sister, Marcella (Wilbur) Martens; brothers, Erland (Glenda and Ruth Ann) Thieszen, James Thieszen.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 20, 2022.