No Bondasak, 43, of Grand Island, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 8 a.m. Saturday at Apfel Funeral Home.

He was born on July 5, 1978 in Vientiane, Laos, to Moune and Panh Bondasak. He grew up in Grand Island and received his education from Grand Island Senior High.

He was a manager at Mr. G's Car Wash. In his free time he enjoyed working out at the gym, pool and especially spending time with his family.

He is survived by his spouse, Malorie Rogers of Grand Island; sons, Brayden and Makhai Bondasak; daughters, Briella and Khamilla Bondasak; brothers, Phanh Vilai, Chanh Bandasack, Kham Bandasack, Oe Bondasak, Pho Bondasak and his twin, Ne Bondasak, and sisters, Khame Bandasack and Bao Bondasak, all of Grand Island.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 17, 2021.