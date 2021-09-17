Menu
No Bondasak
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
No Bondasak, 43, of Grand Island, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 8 a.m. Saturday at Apfel Funeral Home.
He was born on July 5, 1978 in Vientiane, Laos, to Moune and Panh Bondasak. He grew up in Grand Island and received his education from Grand Island Senior High.
He was a manager at Mr. G's Car Wash. In his free time he enjoyed working out at the gym, pool and especially spending time with his family.
He is survived by his spouse, Malorie Rogers of Grand Island; sons, Brayden and Makhai Bondasak; daughters, Briella and Khamilla Bondasak; brothers, Phanh Vilai, Chanh Bandasack, Kham Bandasack, Oe Bondasak, Pho Bondasak and his twin, Ne Bondasak, and sisters, Khame Bandasack and Bao Bondasak, all of Grand Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Service
8:00a.m.
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 West 2nd, Grand Island, NE
We shall meet again buddy! Rest In Peace! Im gonna miss you buddy! You are no longer in pain now.
Chance Ounsombath
Friend
September 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss. In my thoughts and prayers.
Laura Zaugg
Other
September 17, 2021
Jeff Cunnings
September 17, 2021
