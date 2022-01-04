HASTINGS - Norma J. Classen, 83, of Hastings, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings with family by her side.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, in Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell. There will be no viewing or visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First St. Paul's Lutheran Church Building Fund or Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
Norma was born July 11, 1938, in Loup City to George and Mildred (Obermiller) Heil. She graduated from Loup City High School.
Norma married Gerald F. "Jerry" Classen on April 4, 1959; he preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 2004.
Norma was a member of First St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Eagles and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Norma enjoyed traveling, antiquing, garage sales, games, and visiting with her friends and family.
Survivors include her daughter and spouse, Sonja and Bruce Bren of Castle Pines, Colo; sons and spouses, Michael and Cindy Classen of Castle Rock, Colo., and Daniel and Jackie Classen of Topsham, Maine; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Arlie Jasnoch of Grand Island.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald F. "Jerry" Classen; a grandson, Jason Bren; a brother, Loren Heil; and two sisters, Leona Bydalek and Lois Heil.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 4, 2022.