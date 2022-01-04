Menu
Norma J. Classen
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home
1225 N Elm Ave
Hastings, NE
HASTINGS - Norma J. Classen, 83, of Hastings, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings with family by her side.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, in Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell. There will be no viewing or visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First St. Paul's Lutheran Church Building Fund or Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. The service will be livestreamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website. To view the service you will need to go to Norma's obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home and Cremation Center is serving the family.
Norma was born July 11, 1938, in Loup City to George and Mildred (Obermiller) Heil. She graduated from Loup City High School.
Norma married Gerald F. "Jerry" Classen on April 4, 1959; he preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 2004.
Norma was a member of First St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Eagles and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Norma enjoyed traveling, antiquing, garage sales, games, and visiting with her friends and family.
Survivors include her daughter and spouse, Sonja and Bruce Bren of Castle Pines, Colo; sons and spouses, Michael and Cindy Classen of Castle Rock, Colo., and Daniel and Jackie Classen of Topsham, Maine; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Arlie Jasnoch of Grand Island.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald F. "Jerry" Classen; a grandson, Jason Bren; a brother, Loren Heil; and two sisters, Leona Bydalek and Lois Heil.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First St. Paul's Lutheran Church
501 North Burlington Avenue, Hastings, NE
Jan
14
Burial
11:00a.m.
Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Norma and I shared many giggles and interesting happenings together! Just found out so I'm still in shock can't remember individual happenings that happened to the both of us.
Connie E Greethurst
Friend
December 29, 2021
