Norma Colby, 95, of Grand Island, formerly from Aurora, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Tiffany Square Care Center, with her family by her side.
The family will hold a private memorial service at the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Aurora Adopt-a-Pet or Voice of Companion Animals in Grand Island.
Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be mailed directly to the mortuary, which will forward them on to the family, or emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Norma Elaine Colby was born Aug. 2, 1925, in Avon, S.D., to William and Laura (Bangert) Colby, and passed away in Grand Island on March 2, 2021, at the age of 95.
Norma grew up in Avon, S.D., and attended Avon Public School, graduating in 1943. She married Donovan Colby on June 8, 1951. They moved to Rapid City, S.D., in 1952. They lived in several other cities, moving in 1979 to Gering, where they resided for 25 years. Norma worked for Panhandle Co-op in Scottsbluff for 10 years, retiring in 1989. In January 2004, they moved to Aurora to be near family. Donovan passed away on Sept. 23, 2015. Norma lived at Riverside Lodge for the last four years.
Norma was a member of the United Methodist Church in Aurora.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donovan; and an infant brother and sister.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Vanessa (Kenneth) Ward of Grand Island; granddaughter, Hannah (Jeff) Kolega; grandson, Caleb (Marley) Ward; and great-granddaughters, Leona Kolega and Harper Ward, all of Omaha.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 4, 2021.