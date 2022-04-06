Menu
Norma Obermeier
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
PHILLIPS - Norma Jane Shullaw Obermeier, 74, of Phillips, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, after a three-month battle with cancer.
A service to celebrate Norma's life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island, followed by lunch. Visitation will take place an hour before the service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Entombment will be at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln at 3 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society or St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island.
Born in Nebraska City to Wilbur and Rose (Moyer) McCown, Norma grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High School. She married Ron Shullaw and in time, the couple moved to Grand Island for his work as a financial advisor.
Norma had a lifelong love of dogs and owned Norma's Grooming for many years. She also assisted Ron in his business, eventually obtaining insurance and securities licenses. In 2012, Mutual of Omaha established the Ron and Norma Shullaw Annual Leadership Award in their honor. She married Steven Obermeier in 2019 and enjoyed working outside in the yard and garden.
It is hard to capture Norma in a few words, but she will be greatly missed and fondly remembered for her loving care, encouragement and practical direction to her family; fabulous homemade cooking; a sharp sense of humor; and her love of gardening.
She is survived by husband, Steven Obermeier; mother-in-law, Rita Obermeier; children, Jeffrey Shullaw, Jennifer (Bill) Lovejoy, John Shullaw, Tammy (Eric) Trychon and Ed Hofheins; grandchildren, Kayla Shullaw, Jordan and Jacob Lovejoy, Kenzie (Ben) Christensen, Johnny, Katie, Connor and Macaullay Shullaw, and Farra McChesney; and six great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.
She is also survived by sisters, Karen (Richard) MacDonald, Janelle (Jimmie) Allen and Sharon (Ron) Willet; a brother, Duane McCown; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Ronald C. Shullaw; nephew, Roy Smith; and special friend, Ann Bruns.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 6, 2022.
