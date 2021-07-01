SHOREVIEW, Minn. - Norma Jean Van Oosbree, 91, of Shoreview, Minn., formerly of Grand Island, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Shoreview.
Memorial services will be held in October. Mrs. Van Oosbree was cremated. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
She was born June 13, 1930, in Ireton, Iowa, the daughter of Ernest and Lucile (Miller) Goodmanson. She grew up in Ireton and graduated from Ireton High School in 1948. She later graduated from A.I.B. Business College in Des Moines, Iowa.
She was united in marriage to John C. Van Oosbree on April 27, 1956, in Ireton. Thereafter, the couple moved to Grand Island, where they remained until John's death in 1999.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Grand Island, American Legion Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary, BPO-Does, Platt Deutsche Society and the Liederkranz. She loved quilting and sewing.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Lori Van Oosbree and Steve Glischinski of Shoreview and Stacy and Eric Eidler of Bend, Ore.; two sisters, Glenda Asher of Leesburg, Ga., and Marylu Baxter of Olathe, Kan.; and three grandchildren, Andy Glischinski of St. Paul, Minn., Emily Standiford (Wyatt) of Oceanside, Calif., and Matthew Eidler of Bend.
The family would like to thank St. Therese of St. Odilia and St. Croix Hospice of Shoreview for their care for Mrs. Van Oosbree.
Online condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jul. 1, 2021.