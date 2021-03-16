MARQUETTE - Norman "Norm" Johnson, 71, of Marquette, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at Solt-Wagner Community Room with Pastor Gordon Paulsen officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the Community Room. Burial of ashes will be at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Norm was born April 19, 1949, to Earl and Mary (Laughy) Johnson in Baudette, Minn. He grew up in Embarrass, Minn., and graduated from Embarrass High School in 1967. He enlisted in the United States Army in April 1968, and was honorably discharged in March 1970. He married Laurie Larsen on Aug. 22, 1976, in Central City at the United Presbyterian Church.
Norm helped his Dad build grain elevators and also worked for Country General. He then followed his passion for trucks and went into the trucking profession. He worked as a driver, dispatcher, and finally in sales for Grand Island Express. However, his favorite job was being a bus driver for Central City Public Schools. Norm had a special way with kids and enjoyed them all.
Norm was a member of the United Methodist Church and the American Legion Post #6 in Central City. He enjoyed fishing, trucks, jeeps, tractors, tinkering with things, and most of all, bs-ing with friends.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie of Marquette; he adopted two children in 1977, Toni (Scott) Gross of Glenwood, Iowa, and Jeff (Carly) Johnson of Central City; four brothers, Roger (Teresa) Johnson of Loudon, Tenn., Rick (Penny) Johnson of Mankato, Minn., Chuck (Kayla) Johnson of El Centro, Calif., Jeff (Jeannette) Johnson of Princeton, Minn; two sisters, Cheri Horne of Monticello, Minn., and Lauri (Jesse) Robinson of Big Lake, Minn; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Norm was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bill Johnson; an infant brother, Bobby Johnson; and a brother-in-law, Bruce Horne.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 16, 2021.