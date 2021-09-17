OMAHA - Olivia Santos, 92, of Omaha, formerly of Central City, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Heritage at Legacy in Omaha.

Private family graveside services were held in the Central City Cemetery.

Olivia was born on Aug. 7, 1929, in Bucaramanga, Colombia, S.A., to Antonio and Etelvina (Castillo) Cardenas. Olivia taught Spanish in the Central City School system for many years. She lived in Colombia from birth until 1964, Kenesaw from 1964 until 1975, Central City from 1975 to 2013, and Omaha until the time of her death.

Olivia is survived by three daughters, Alicia Santos of North Carolina, Susana (Bill) Harrington of Omaha and Niní Abbey of Colorado; a son, Gonzalo (Monica) Santos of Connecticut; her grandchildren, Honorary Pallbearers, Antonia, Casey (Taylor), Michael, Sara, Patrick (Mollie) and Phillip; and a great-grandchild,; Declan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melquiades 'Mel' Santos.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 17, 2021.