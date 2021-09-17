OMAHA - Olivia Santos, 92, of Omaha, formerly of Central City, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Heritage at Legacy in Omaha. Private family graveside services were held in the Central City Cemetery. Olivia was born on Aug. 7, 1929, in Bucaramanga, Colombia, S.A., to Antonio and Etelvina (Castillo) Cardenas. Olivia taught Spanish in the Central City School system for many years. She lived in Colombia from birth until 1964, Kenesaw from 1964 until 1975, Central City from 1975 to 2013, and Omaha until the time of her death. Olivia is survived by three daughters, Alicia Santos of North Carolina, Susana (Bill) Harrington of Omaha and Niní Abbey of Colorado; a son, Gonzalo (Monica) Santos of Connecticut; her grandchildren, Honorary Pallbearers, Antonia, Casey (Taylor), Michael, Sara, Patrick (Mollie) and Phillip; and a great-grandchild,; Declan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melquiades 'Mel' Santos.
Thinking of all the wonderful memories in my years of knowing your parents, especially your mom. We taught together in the high school, worshiped together at the Presbyterian Church, and entertained with get togethers in our homes. Your mom was a very special person. When I think of her I remember that bright, beautiful smile she always had when we were visiting together, especially if we were talking about our children. She was very proud of all of you.
JUDY WILLIAMS
Friend
September 18, 2021
My sympathy to Olivia´s family. I remember when she and Mel were in Central City. I always enjoyed seeing them and visiting with them. I had lost track of them and wondered where they were. I am sorry to just learn that Mel had also passed away. I am living in Wisconsin now so don´t always get Central City news. I think Gonzalo was in school with some of my kids.
Thinking of you.