Oren H. Welch of Grand Island died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Emerald Healthcare at Lakeview in Grand Island. He was 73.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday Sept. 17, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 212 W. 22nd St. in Grand Island. Bishop Duane Fuller will officiate. Burial will be in the Westlawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army.
Oren Howard Welch was born Nov. 26, 1947, at Grand Island to George O. and Doris V. (Bennett) Welch.
Although Oren lived his entire life in Grand Island, he was proud of the fact that over the years he was able to travel to every state in the continental U.S. by bus. He loved to see the sites and observe people from all walks of life on these excursions. Oren had a remarkable near-photographic memory for details as minute as what someone was wearing at a certain event many years in the past, for example. Along with this gift, he had a serious interest in the entertainment industry, particularly for rock music, movies and professional wrestling. His gift of memory astonished friends and family as he was able to easily cite musical artists by name when he heard a song on the radio, the year the song was first released, and when and where he had seen them live in concert. All who knew Oren would agree that attending concerts was one of Oren's favorite passions. He also loved to get out and about town on his bicycle and would ride many miles a day even in the wintertime. He loved to dance at parties and was not shy at moving to the music, much to the entertainment of all in attendance.
Oren was a lifelong faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and rarely missed a Sunday service his entire life. Although Oren never had children of his own, his love for family was always at the top of his priorities and he would always remember birthdays of family members with a phone call and a card. He loved to write cards to loved ones and could somehow manage to write volumes in a very small space. Oren will be sorely missed by family and friends, but his legacy will endure for generations to come.
Surviving him are four sisters, Carol (Bud) Starkey of Omaha, Barb (Chuck) Core of Atlanta, Ga., Donna (Steve) Magnuson of Grand Island and Julie (Howard) Cottam of San Diego, Calif.; as well as 27 nieces and nephews, and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.
Oren was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, George and Jim Welch; and three sisters, Gayle Newman, Deanna Barnum and infant sister Wendy Welch.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 15, 2021.