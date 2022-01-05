Sorry for being so late in writing to express our deepest sympathy upon Pam's death. We came to know her and the family through the church while we were in Grand Island. She was very helpful to us in many ways. We appreciated her keeping our dog for a month while we were visitng India. Ella worked closely with her when Pam joined to work in the Grand Island Public Library. She was very accomodating to the patrons and always had a big smile for them. Looks like she fought a good fight against cancer. Her family was very important to her and grand children were so precious to her. We pray for peace and comfort for the family. her life. We know she is with the Lord. We continue to pray for the family. May God grant you all His comfort and peace. Ella and Sam Rathod.

Rev. Samuel and Ella Rathod Friend January 26, 2022