AURORA - Parma K. Werner, 83, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Aurora.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Messiah Lutheran Church, with Barb Johnson officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Messiah Lutheran Church Facebook page.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Parma Kaye Werner was born May 1, 1938, at Central City to Holger and Etna Mae (Newman) Eriksen. She attended Marquette High School and graduated with the class of 1956. She was a Kearney State College graduate, where she obtained her teaching degree. She taught kindergarten for Polk Public Schools for three years. She then worked for the ASCS office in Aurora, where she remained for 32 years.
Parma was married to Kenneth Werner on Aug. 22, 1959, at Kronborg. She loved to cross stitch, and work on hardanger and other crafts. She enjoyed music, singing in a quartet known as Three Peaches and a Prune. She also played the accordion.
Parma and Kenny were founding members of Messiah Lutheran Church in Aurora. Parma was very active in numerous church activities, as well as the Women's Group (WELCA) there.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Raymond Werner; mother-in-law, Myrtle Werner; brother, Neil Eriksen; and sisters-in-law, Ida Campbell and Donna Werner.
She is survived by her husband, Kenny of Aurora; son, Scott (Lisa) Werner of Aurora, and daughter Mickie Werner of Lincoln; three grandchildren, Derek (Hope) Werner of Overland Park, Kan., Trent (Emily) Werner of Lincoln and Brody Werner of Vermillion, S.D.; six great-grandchildren, Weston, Reagan, Zane, Callum, Micah and Selah; sister-in-law, Mary Eriksen; brothers-in-law, Roger Werner and Roger Campbell; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 6, 2021.