AURORA - Patricia "Pat" Ann Oswald went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the age of 81.
Patricia "Pat" Ann Oswald, was born to Fred and Rachel (Chrisman) Rasmussen on Sept. 6, 1939, in Peoria, Ill., and passed away in Lincoln on Nov. 22, 2020, at the age of 81.
She grew up in Chicago and attended college there at North Park University and then nurses training at Swedish Covenant.
Pat met her husband, Jim Oswald, in 1960. They were married Sept. 28, 1962, and Pat became an instant farm girl. Pat worked as a part-time nurse while raising their four children and a huge summer garden.
When she retired from her nursing career in 2010, Pat devoted her time to her grandkids, quilting and the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop. Pat's grandchildren looked forward to receiving their quilts from Grandma Pat at their high school graduations. Her great-grandchildren also have a specially designed and "stitched with love" remembrance of their Great-Grandma. Pat so enjoyed spending time with her Quilt Guild friends, planning and creating their works of love.
Pat unconditionally loved her family and her Jesus. She enthusiastically attended her grandchildren's events and donned her Husky red, Bison green and Hampton purple to cheer them on. She enjoyed hosting and attending many Bible studies to delve into God's word. Pat loved to serve others and was an encouragement and blessing to all who knew her.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jim, of Aurora; four children, Debbie (Curt) Carlson of Hampton, Brad Oswald of Aurora, Kristi (Jason) Hanquist of Hordville and Mike (Deb) Oswald of Aurora; grandchildren, Kylie Bruns, Steve Oswald, John Oswald, Kati Borchers, Dylan Hanquist, Caitlin Sawyer, Samantha Hanquist, Mitch Oswald, Hannah Lee, Matt Oswald and Bobby Hanquist; and 15 great-grandchildren.
