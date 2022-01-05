Patricia G. Brahatcek, 85, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society.
She was born May 1, 1936, in St. Libory to Frank and Gertrude (Grizill) Greenwalt.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with the Rev. Marty Egging officiating.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, followed by a vigil service at 6 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Memorials suggested to the family for later designation.
Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 5, 2022.