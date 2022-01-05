Menu
Patricia G. Brahatcek
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
601 North Webb Road
Grand Island, NE
Patricia G. Brahatcek, 85, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society.
She was born May 1, 1936, in St. Libory to Frank and Gertrude (Grizill) Greenwalt.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with the Rev. Marty Egging officiating.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, followed by a vigil service at 6 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Memorials suggested to the family for later designation.
Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
NE
Jan
9
Vigil
6:00p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
NE
Jan
10
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
Sponsored by Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Though it has been 25 years since I worked with Pat at Vlassy's (Midtown Holiday Inn) I remember her kindness like it was yesterday and as soon as I saw her smile I knew it was her. She was a friend to many and will be missed. My condolences to the family of this warm-hearted woman.
Sondra Pohlmeier
Work
January 16, 2022
