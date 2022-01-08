Patricia G. Brahatcek, 85, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with the Rev. Marty Egging officiating.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, followed by a vigil service at 6 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Memorials suggested to Misty Brahatcek for later designation.
She was born May 1, 1936, in St. Libory to Frank and Gertrude (Grizill) Greenwalt. She was raised on a farm in Howard County where she helped her parents raise watermelons and cantaloupes.
On April 23, 1960, she was united in marriage to Raymond Brahatcek at St. Mary's Cathedral. She was employed at various places around Grand Island during the years. She worked as a waitress at Bosselman's, the Midtown Holiday Inn and most recently was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels at the Grand Generation Center. She loved needle arts and embroidery and always had a many projects going. She crocheted afghans for anybody that called her "Grandma" and took on the role to many she cherished dearly. She helped raise and sell vegetables for many years and took pride in baking goods to share with others. She especially enjoyed square dancing at the American Legion and the Grand Generation Center.
She is survived by son, Melvin Ray Brahatcek of Grand Island; grandchildren, Misty Brahatcek of Lincoln and Krystle Brahatcek of Bellingham, Wash.; nephews, Larry Greenwalt, Loren Greenwalt and Steve Bonczynski; sisters-in-law, Shirley Greenwalt and Dorothy Bonczynski; niece, Sue Pirnie and special friends, Daryl Bartlett and family and Sherri Sheeks and family.
Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Gertrude Greenwalt; husband Raymond Brahatcek; brother Virgil Greenwalt of St. Libory; nephew Leon Greenwalt of St. Libory and many other relatives and friends.
Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 8, 2022.