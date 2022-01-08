Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Brahatcek
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
601 North Webb Road
Grand Island, NE
Patricia G. Brahatcek, 85, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with the Rev. Marty Egging officiating.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, followed by a vigil service at 6 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Memorials suggested to Misty Brahatcek for later designation.
She was born May 1, 1936, in St. Libory to Frank and Gertrude (Grizill) Greenwalt. She was raised on a farm in Howard County where she helped her parents raise watermelons and cantaloupes.
On April 23, 1960, she was united in marriage to Raymond Brahatcek at St. Mary's Cathedral. She was employed at various places around Grand Island during the years. She worked as a waitress at Bosselman's, the Midtown Holiday Inn and most recently was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels at the Grand Generation Center. She loved needle arts and embroidery and always had a many projects going. She crocheted afghans for anybody that called her "Grandma" and took on the role to many she cherished dearly. She helped raise and sell vegetables for many years and took pride in baking goods to share with others. She especially enjoyed square dancing at the American Legion and the Grand Generation Center.
She is survived by son, Melvin Ray Brahatcek of Grand Island; grandchildren, Misty Brahatcek of Lincoln and Krystle Brahatcek of Bellingham, Wash.; nephews, Larry Greenwalt, Loren Greenwalt and Steve Bonczynski; sisters-in-law, Shirley Greenwalt and Dorothy Bonczynski; niece, Sue Pirnie and special friends, Daryl Bartlett and family and Sherri Sheeks and family.
Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Gertrude Greenwalt; husband Raymond Brahatcek; brother Virgil Greenwalt of St. Libory; nephew Leon Greenwalt of St. Libory and many other relatives and friends.
Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
NE
Jan
9
Vigil
6:00p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
NE
Jan
10
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Though it has been 25 years since I worked with Pat at Vlassy's (Midtown Holiday Inn) I remember her kindness like it was yesterday and as soon as I saw her smile I knew it was her. She was a friend to many and will be missed. My condolences to the family of this warm-hearted woman.
Sondra Pohlmeier
Work
January 16, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results