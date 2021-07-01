Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia J. Cook
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Patricia J. Cook, 89, of Grand Island died peacefully Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Tiffany Square.
A celebration of life reception will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at 40 North Restaurant, 520 W. Third, Grand Island.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Pat was born on Jan. 29, 1932, in Scottsbluff County, the daughter of Carl and Camille (Hayes) Peters. She was raised and received her education in Scottsbluff and North Platte.
On Jan. 29, 1948, she was united in marriage to Theodore Cook in Ogallala. This union was blessed with children: Richard, Marsha and Michael.
Pat was employed by Hobby Lobby; served as dean of students at Chadron State College; and worked as bookkeeper, medical assistant, scheduling clerk, cashier and switchboard operator at various businesses.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore.
She was married to David Aaberg from 1978 to 1999.
Pat was a member of local and national societies of genealogy clubs, Daughters of the American Revolution and Order of the Eastern Star. Her enjoyments included crafts, reading, genealogy and gardening, and she loved animals, especially her cats. Her greatest treasure was the love of her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Richard (Jennifer) Cook of Topeka, Kan., and Michael (Connie) Cook of Lawrence, Kan.; son-in-law, Roy Trujillo of Grand Island; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Lowell (Shirley) Zeigner and Lloyd (Missy) Zeigner.
In addition to her husband, Theodore, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Marsha Trujillo; sister, Janice Rames; parents; and grandsons, Jason Cook and Henry Trujillo.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We have such precious memories of Pat. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Rick & Mary Ann Ressel
Friend
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results