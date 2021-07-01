Patricia J. Cook, 89, of Grand Island died peacefully Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Tiffany Square.

A celebration of life reception will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at 40 North Restaurant, 520 W. Third, Grand Island.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Pat was born on Jan. 29, 1932, in Scottsbluff County, the daughter of Carl and Camille (Hayes) Peters. She was raised and received her education in Scottsbluff and North Platte.

On Jan. 29, 1948, she was united in marriage to Theodore Cook in Ogallala. This union was blessed with children: Richard, Marsha and Michael.

Pat was employed by Hobby Lobby; served as dean of students at Chadron State College; and worked as bookkeeper, medical assistant, scheduling clerk, cashier and switchboard operator at various businesses.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore.

She was married to David Aaberg from 1978 to 1999.

Pat was a member of local and national societies of genealogy clubs, Daughters of the American Revolution and Order of the Eastern Star. Her enjoyments included crafts, reading, genealogy and gardening, and she loved animals, especially her cats. Her greatest treasure was the love of her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Richard (Jennifer) Cook of Topeka, Kan., and Michael (Connie) Cook of Lawrence, Kan.; son-in-law, Roy Trujillo of Grand Island; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Lowell (Shirley) Zeigner and Lloyd (Missy) Zeigner.

In addition to her husband, Theodore, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Marsha Trujillo; sister, Janice Rames; parents; and grandsons, Jason Cook and Henry Trujillo.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jul. 1, 2021.