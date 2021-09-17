PALMER - Patricia R. "Pat" Hays, 80, of Palmer died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Vince Parsons will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery at Palmer.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of Mass Monday, with a 9:30 recitation of the Rosary.

Memorials are suggested to the Palmer EMT's or Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 17, 2021.