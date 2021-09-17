Menu
Patricia R. "Pat" Hays
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Peters Funeral Home - St. Paul
302 2nd Street
Saint Paul, NE
PALMER - Patricia R. "Pat" Hays, 80, of Palmer died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Vince Parsons will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery at Palmer.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of Mass Monday, with a 9:30 recitation of the Rosary.
Memorials are suggested to the Palmer EMT's or Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
NE
Sep
20
Rosary
9:30a.m.
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
NE
Sep
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
St. Paul., NE
So sorry for your loss,she'll be missed
Debra Jardine
Friend
September 19, 2021
So sorry sending my condolences!
Tammy Dizmang
Family
September 17, 2021
