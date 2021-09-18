PALMER - Patricia R. "Pat" Hays, 80, of Palmer died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Vince Parsons will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery at Palmer.
Visitation will be Monday from 9 a.m. until time of Mass, with a 9:30 recitation of the Rosary.
Memorials are suggested to the Palmer EMT's or Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Pat was born on July 22, 1941, at Benkelman, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Lehn) Reiman. She grew up on a farm in the Benkelman area and attended country schools. In 1960, she graduated from Benkelman High School.
She was united in marriage to Harold Dizmang on April 4, 1961, in Benkelman. The couple lived in Wauneta and four children were born to this union. The couple later divorced. Pat worked in various jobs in Wauneta at cafés, bank, school and babysitting.
She was united in marriage to Robert D. Hays on March 31, 1973, in Benkelman. The couple lived in Wauneta and in 1979 the family moved to Palmer. At that time, Pat began working at the Coolidge Center, becoming the dietary supervisor. She worked there until the Coolidge Center closed and she then worked at Wedgewood Care Center in Grand Island for a short time until her health forced her to retire.
Pat was a member of the Burton-Beyer American Legion Auxiliary of Palmer, and played in several card clubs and enjoyed the senior citizen Tuesday get-togethers at the Legion Club.
She enjoyed playing cards and being the host at her home for card clubs, entertaining family and friends. She also enjoyed crafts and baking and selling her wares at local craft fairs and bake sales. She loved butterflies and sewing, and had made many face masks for local people during the pandemic.
She is survived by her children and spouses, Cynthia and Russ Fuehrer of Grand Island, Michael and Gaylene Dizmang of Windsor, Colo., Donna Dizmang of Omaha and Bryan Dizmang of Norfolk; grandchildren, Russell Fuehrer II and Erin Brady of Lincoln, Andrea Fuehrer of Grand Island, Jed and Danika Dizmang of Ogallala, Jake and Amber Dizmang of St. Libory, Nathan Hassert of Laramie, Wyo., and Brayden Dizmang of Norfolk; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings, Charles and Shirley Reiman of Wray, Colo., Phyllis Reiman of Braintree, Essex, England, Evelyn Vig of Casper, Wyo., Jim and Benita Reiman of Evans, Colo., and John Reiman of Palmer.
In addition to her husband, Robert Hays, who died on Oct. 4, 1984, she was preceded in death by her parents; siblings and spouses, Gilbert and Arlene Reiman, Bernard and Bessie Reiman, Wilbur and Evelyn Reiman, Eugene Reiman, Robert Reiman, Catherine Reiman, Byron Bowers and Raymond Vig.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Pat's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 18, 2021.