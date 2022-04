Patricia A. Kehm, 86, of Grand Island passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, in her home.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 18, at Blessed Sacrament Church. The Rev. Marty Egging will officiate.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, with a vigil service at 6, also at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

More information to follow.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 14, 2021.