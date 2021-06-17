Patricia "Pat" A. Kehm, 86, of Grand Island passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at home.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, at Blessed Sacrament Church. The Rev. Marty Egging will officiate.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, with a vigil service at 6, also at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Pat was born on April 14, 1935, in Grand Island to Forrest and Clara (Michele) Jaeger. She was raised and received her education in Grand Island, graduating from St. Mary's Catholic High School in 1953. Pat spent over 18 years employed by MOSAIC as an in-home caregiver until her retirement in 2015. She enjoyed spending time with and caring for all of her patients, family and friends.
Pat was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Church. In her spare time, she liked to play bingo and travel, especially to Branson for Thanksgiving,
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Cheryl Johnson of Grand Island, Wanda Johnson of Belgrade and David Roth of North Port, Fla.; nine grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Charlene) Jaeger of Springfield, Mo., and Mike (Marsha) Jaeger of Grand Island; sister, Bette (Bill) Miller of Omaha; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; son, Doug Roth; brother, Dan Jaeger; and sister, Norma Jean.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
