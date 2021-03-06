BEE - Patricia Ann Turner was born on May 7, 1937, in Boelus to Edwin Hubert and Mary (Kwiatkowski) Jolkowski and passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Lincoln at the age of 83 years, 9 months and 24 days.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee, with the Revs. Raymond Jansen and Brendan Kelly concelebrating Mass. Graveside Service and Interment will be at Westlawn Cemetery in Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m., at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward.
Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee, or to Masses.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com
Pat grew up on the family farm near Boelus. She attended and graduated from Boelus High School with the Class of 1955. She then attended Grand Island Beauty School.
On April 23, 1960, Pat was united in marriage to Henry "Bud" L. Turner in Hastings. She worked at a beauty salon for several years before the couple began having children. Pat then opened her own shop in her home.
In 1966, the couple moved to Lincoln when Bud was transferred with Burlington Northern Railroad. They moved back to Hastings in 1970, where they began remodeling houses. Never one to sit still, Pat worked on the plaster board and painting of the interior. This was the beginning of Turner Construction, which they owned and operated from 1970 to 1976. Pat also worked at Golden Corral for several years. The couple had lived in Hansen for several years before moving to Bee in 2006. After their retirement they enjoyed being camp host in several Nebraska parks, the last of which was at Branched Oak for two seasons.
Pat was very active at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, where she helped with many funeral lunches. She also worked at Lou and Mary Anne's Bar for several years. Pat loved her family, working outdoors in her vegetable and flower garden, crocheting and other crafts. Pat genuinely loved people and helping them. Her pleasant demeanor and smile will be missed.
Survivors cherishing Pat's memory include her three children, Brian and wife, Sherry, Turner of Omaha, Ken Turner of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Stephanie and husband, Brad Mensik, of Lincoln; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Cyborn of Grand Island; and brother-in-law, Bruce Turner of Kansas. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Pat.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud (2011); and two brothers, Willy and Jerry Jolkowski.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 6, 2021.