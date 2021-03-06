Menu
Patricia Ann Turner
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson Avenue
Seward, NE
BEE - Patricia Ann Turner was born on May 7, 1937, in Boelus to Edwin Hubert and Mary (Kwiatkowski) Jolkowski and passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Lincoln at the age of 83 years, 9 months and 24 days.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee, with the Revs. Raymond Jansen and Brendan Kelly concelebrating Mass. Graveside Service and Interment will be at Westlawn Cemetery in Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m., at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward.
Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee, or to Masses.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com
Pat grew up on the family farm near Boelus. She attended and graduated from Boelus High School with the Class of 1955. She then attended Grand Island Beauty School.
On April 23, 1960, Pat was united in marriage to Henry "Bud" L. Turner in Hastings. She worked at a beauty salon for several years before the couple began having children. Pat then opened her own shop in her home.
In 1966, the couple moved to Lincoln when Bud was transferred with Burlington Northern Railroad. They moved back to Hastings in 1970, where they began remodeling houses. Never one to sit still, Pat worked on the plaster board and painting of the interior. This was the beginning of Turner Construction, which they owned and operated from 1970 to 1976. Pat also worked at Golden Corral for several years. The couple had lived in Hansen for several years before moving to Bee in 2006. After their retirement they enjoyed being camp host in several Nebraska parks, the last of which was at Branched Oak for two seasons.
Pat was very active at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, where she helped with many funeral lunches. She also worked at Lou and Mary Anne's Bar for several years. Pat loved her family, working outdoors in her vegetable and flower garden, crocheting and other crafts. Pat genuinely loved people and helping them. Her pleasant demeanor and smile will be missed.
Survivors cherishing Pat's memory include her three children, Brian and wife, Sherry, Turner of Omaha, Ken Turner of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Stephanie and husband, Brad Mensik, of Lincoln; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Cyborn of Grand Island; and brother-in-law, Bruce Turner of Kansas. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Pat.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud (2011); and two brothers, Willy and Jerry Jolkowski.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 8:30p.m.
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson, Seward, NE
Mar
9
Service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson, Seward, NE
Mar
10
Rosary
9:30a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
350 Elm Street, Bee, NE
Mar
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
350 Elm Street, Bee, NE
Mar
10
Service
2:30p.m.
Westlawn Cemetery
3826 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to the entire family. My prayers and thoughts are with you all. May God keep you strong and united through this tough time. Your Cousin Mark Jodlowski PS Edward Jolkowski was my mother, Rita M (Jolkowski) Jodlowski's brother.
Mark Jodlowski
April 2, 2021
So many good times with Pat and Bud. All started over the CB radios. Harlan weekends were never the same without them. So thankful to have the privilege of being family friends. Miss you all!
Jim Maloney
March 9, 2021
A wonderful childhood memory is of a trip we took to Evergreen, Colorado. Pat & Bud, add & Rose and the kids stayed in a cabin right beside a mountain stream. Lots of fresh air, trout fishing and family fun! As an adult, Mike & I purchased a vacation home in Republican City. Aunt Pat & Uncle Bud also had a home there. We used to talk back & forth on our CB radios while out on the lake searching for walleye. And I can´t forget about the terrific water gun fights we used to have on really hot days. Pat & Bud would drive by our house with really large water guns and let us have it!!! We had allot of fun and have terrific memories! I´m so grateful to have Aunt Pat in my life. Rest In Peace dear lady. With love, your niece, Judi
Judi Mierau
March 6, 2021
