A wonderful childhood memory is of a trip we took to Evergreen, Colorado. Pat & Bud, add & Rose and the kids stayed in a cabin right beside a mountain stream. Lots of fresh air, trout fishing and family fun! As an adult, Mike & I purchased a vacation home in Republican City. Aunt Pat & Uncle Bud also had a home there. We used to talk back & forth on our CB radios while out on the lake searching for walleye. And I can´t forget about the terrific water gun fights we used to have on really hot days. Pat & Bud would drive by our house with really large water guns and let us have it!!! We had allot of fun and have terrific memories! I´m so grateful to have Aunt Pat in my life. Rest In Peace dear lady. With love, your niece, Judi

Judi Mierau March 6, 2021