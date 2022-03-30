HASTINGS - Paul Clark Ankeny, 68, of Hastings, passed away March 27, 2022, at Good Samaritan Village Perkins.

Memorial Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 2 with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Paul was born March 13, 1954, in Dalton to Robert and Joy (Stephens) Ankeny. He grew up in Dalton on a farm. He graduated high school in 1973 and went on to explore the United States until the early 80's when he settled in Grand Island. He then moved to Hastings in the 90's. Paul enjoyed spending time outside, mowing, scrapping metal and spending time with people in the fellowships he belonged to.

Paul is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Linda Selvage of Hastings; daughter, Paula (Jamie) Sund of Hastings; grandson, Fenton Sund of Hastings; sister, Barbara (Doug) Meier of Sidney; and lots of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Stephen Ankeny.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 30, 2022.