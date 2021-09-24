ALDA - Paul Arndt, 65, of Alda died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, as the result of an accident.

A celebration of life gathering will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Alda Community Center.

Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 24, 2021.