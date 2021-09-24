Menu
Paul Arndt
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island
1123 W 2nd Street
Grand Island, NE
ALDA - Paul Arndt, 65, of Alda died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, as the result of an accident.
A celebration of life gathering will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Alda Community Center.
Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Alda Community Center
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
We were classmates all through school. We shared many of the same teachers at Howard, Walnut, and GIHS. He was always tallest in the class until junior high. Good kid , it seemed like he was in the same boat, families that didn´t have much. RIP Paul and God Speed!
Kevin Kirkland
September 26, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Paul lived behind my grandmother´s house while growing up on 11th Street and she used to babysit him and his siblings. Such a good family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Mike & Deb (Helzer) Cleary
Mike and Deb Cleary
Friend
September 26, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers for the Family at this difficult time.
Robert Braesch
September 24, 2021
