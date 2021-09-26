ALDA - Paul Arndt, 65, of Alda, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, as the result of an accident.
A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Alda Community Center. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to apfelfuneralhome.com.
Paul was born Feb. 24, 1956, at Bismarck, N.D., to Erhart and Dorothy (Kastner) Arndt. He grew up in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island High School in 1974. He then attended Central Community College, earning a degree in advance industrial technology.
In 1978, Paul was united in marriage to Cindy Gilbert at the Methodist Church in Grand Island. The couple lived in Alda. Paul taught advanced industrial technology at CCC for 20 years. At the time of his death, he was parts manager for Hansen International Truck, where he had worked for 46 years.
Paul enjoyed working with his hands. He liked woodworking and metalworking. He spent much of his free time building and remodeling his home. He also liked to build and fly model planes, along with full-sized planes. He was a member of the NRA and the Grand Island Gun Club. Paul enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. They were the light of his life.
Paul is survived by his wife, Cindy, of Alda; son, Casey (Amanda) Arndt of Alda; grandchildren, Sarina, Desi and Raylon Smith, Kyle, Ruby, Roxy and Holly Arndt; his siblings: Ronald Arndt of Aurora, Daniel (Lisa) Arndt of Des Moines, Iowa, Kathleen (Tom) Martin of Grimes, Iowa, Carolyn (Von) Lutz of Grand Island, Kenneth (Michelle) Arndt of Austin, Texas, Gary (Tracy) Arndt of Grand Island; brothers-in-law, Rick (Bev) Gilbert of Boelus and Tony Homolka of Henderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Ashley Smith; and a granddaughter, Delilah Smith.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 26, 2021.