Paul Jamson
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Paul Jamson, 64, of Grand Island, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Service to honor Paul's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial of ashes will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the Peacock Lounge. Online condolences may be sent to www.giallfaiths.com
Paul was born May 23, 1956, in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Theodore "Ted" and Anastacia "Anne" (Jouras) Jamson. He grew up in Grand Island and Sacramento, Calif.
Paul spent the majority of his career in construction and real estate development. He was President of Jamson Enterprises and Jamson Rentals family businesses. He held great pride in taking over the reins of the businesses his grandfather founded.
His true passion was building homes, but he also managed restaurants, booked bands and owned the Peacock Lounge, bringing quality live blues music to Grand Island.
In another life, we think Paul would have been a natural born comedian. His greatest joys were being surrounded by those he loved and making people laugh. Always, a new joke to share or a humorous way of looking at life. Laughter was his true medicine in life and a gift to others.
Paul was as tough as they come yet with a huge heart. If you needed strength or love, he was there in a heartbeat. He would end his conversations with his nephews, "Do you need anything? Is there anything I can do for you? You know I'm here for you, right?"
No matter what challenge he faced, he didn't complain, he simply toughed it out like the true grit of a cowboy. That's why we think he loved to watch westerns. Recently, he shared a quote from the John Wayne movie "Hondo." He asked that it be shared when he passed. "Everyone gets dead, it was just his turn." He thought it was funny yet straight to the point. Pretty much how he lived his life.
He will be remembered for his strength, his giving heart and his sense of humor. Paul will be dearly missed. As his wife, Annette, shared, Paul will be forever remembered by so many as a brave, generous soul. He loved people and he loved life.
Paul is survived by his loving wife Annette; brother, Nick Jamson (JoAnn); sister, Mary Hiserman (John), and sister, Deme Jamson; his nephews, Alex Jamson, Luke Hiserman, Jamey Paull and Nicky Jamson; cousin, Christi Paschang (Phil) and their children Matt, Danny and Andrea; cousins, Peter Jouras and Roxi Pistilli-Padrid (Philip); stepsons, Jordan and Ryan McBride (Sara); grandchildren, Addison and Zachary; mother-in-law, Betty Haddock; and sisters-in-law, Vicki Lloyd and Sandy Haddock.
Paul was proceeded in death by his parents, Ted and Anne Jamson.
Instead of flowers, send donations to: ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Guide Dogs for the Blind, 350 Los Ranchitos Road, San Rafael, CA 94903.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Celebration of Life
Peacock Lounge
NE
Jul
2
Service
10:30a.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart goes out to Annette. Love, hugs and prayers to you. I have known Paul for 35 plus years. Pauly...you will be dearly missed and always remembered as the funny, crazy, Democratic leaning, tough nut to crack. I will remember our deep conversations as well as many laughs, jokes and jabs back n forth. A good man. Well loved and missed much! Love ya buddy! See ya on the other side!!
Kate Ruger
Friend
July 2, 2021
Stole a lot of jokes from Pauly over the years:) I´ve now stolen his conversation-ending questions to his nephews! Rest In Peace Paul!
Tom Pokorney
Friend
June 28, 2021
