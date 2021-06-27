My heart goes out to Annette. Love, hugs and prayers to you. I have known Paul for 35 plus years. Pauly...you will be dearly missed and always remembered as the funny, crazy, Democratic leaning, tough nut to crack. I will remember our deep conversations as well as many laughs, jokes and jabs back n forth. A good man. Well loved and missed much! Love ya buddy! See ya on the other side!!

Kate Ruger Friend July 2, 2021