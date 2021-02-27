Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Grand Island Independent
The Grand Island Independent Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul D. Leetch
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Paul D. Leetch, 65, of Grand Island died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Rick Davison will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on Paul's obituary page at www.giallfaiths.com. To help protect others, face masks are required. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to the family.
Paul was born on Aug. 24, 1955, in Colome, S.D., the son of Charles and Myrtle (Robinson) Leetch. He graduated from Palmer High School Class of 1973. On July 31, 1977, he was united in marriage to Joanna Davis.
He worked for Prairie Valley, Super Sweet Feeds - which became ADM - for 37 years. He and his wife owned Annabelle's Ice Cream Shoppe on Eddy Street for 17 years and a fireworks stand. Paul also coached Little League Baseball for many years.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 43 years, Joanna; children, Paul "Boomer" Leetch and Brian Leetch, both of Grand Island, and Anthony "AJ" (Dana) Leetch of Lincoln; grandchildren, Isaac, Dominic, Aiden, Truman, Clara, Lenli, Alexis, Joanna, Booboo, Pelon and Jazemin; brothers, Joel, Bob and Ruben Leetch; sisters, Julie Dean and Inze Wardrug; and brothers- and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
10:00a.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Mar
2
Service
11:00a.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by All Faiths Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Joanna and family ...So sorry for your loss. Paul was a good guy and friend
Terry & Rosanna mostek
March 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Dean and Patty Homolka
February 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of Pauls passing, my condolences to his family
Kent Tibbetts
February 27, 2021
I´m so sorry I will always miss uncle PAUL and greatfull of the time I spent with you and uncle Paul!
Paula Harrison
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results