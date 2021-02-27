Paul D. Leetch, 65, of Grand Island died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Rick Davison will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on Paul's obituary page at www.giallfaiths.com.
To help protect others, face masks are required. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to the family.
Paul was born on Aug. 24, 1955, in Colome, S.D., the son of Charles and Myrtle (Robinson) Leetch. He graduated from Palmer High School Class of 1973. On July 31, 1977, he was united in marriage to Joanna Davis.
He worked for Prairie Valley, Super Sweet Feeds - which became ADM - for 37 years. He and his wife owned Annabelle's Ice Cream Shoppe on Eddy Street for 17 years and a fireworks stand. Paul also coached Little League Baseball for many years.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 43 years, Joanna; children, Paul "Boomer" Leetch and Brian Leetch, both of Grand Island, and Anthony "AJ" (Dana) Leetch of Lincoln; grandchildren, Isaac, Dominic, Aiden, Truman, Clara, Lenli, Alexis, Joanna, Booboo, Pelon and Jazemin; brothers, Joel, Bob and Ruben Leetch; sisters, Julie Dean and Inze Wardrug; and brothers- and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 27, 2021.