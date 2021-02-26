Paul D. Leetch, 65, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Rick Davison will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on Paul's obituary page at www.giallfaiths.com.
To help protect others, face masks are required. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be an hour before service time. More details will appear later.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 26, 2021.