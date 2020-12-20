Menu
Paul John Parks
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Higby-McQuiston Mortuary
1404 L Street
Aurora, NE
AURORA - Paul John Parks, 69, of Aurora passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at home.
Paul's wishes were to be cremated. For everyone's safety, the family will hold a memorial service at a future date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation. Condolences may be mailed directly to the family: c/o The Parks, 1011 First Ave., Aurora, NE 68818 or may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Paul John Parks, the son of John R. and Frances (Hielen) Parks, was born at Hastings on May 8, 1951, and passed away peacefully in Aurora on Dec. 18, 2020, at the age of 69.
Paul grew up in Giltner and graduated from Giltner High School in 1969.
On Sept. 26, 1969, Paul married Roberta 'Bobby' Wagner. They lived in Aurora and had two sons: Jason and Joshua. Paul's most recent employers were Ryder Logistics and CNH. His most fulfilling employment was J & B Powder Coating, which he co-owned with his son, Josh.
Paul enjoyed golfing, casino trips and following his grandsons' activities, and he took pride in his yard. A cup of coffee or a beer with friends, time spent with family at the cabin. He was a member of the First Christian Church, a 15-year member of the Aurora Volunteer Fire Department and an Eagles Club member.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Williamson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bobby of Aurora; two sons, Jason (Kathy) Parks of Omaha and Joshua (Tammy) Parks of Hampton; three grandsons, Jakob Parks and Joseph Parks of Omaha and Alex Parks and fiancé Jaime Titus of Hampton; sister-in-law, Janice Wagner of Aurora; and many other family members and dear friends.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Higby-McQuiston Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pamela Morriss
December 25, 2020
Bobby, we were very sorry to hear of Paul´s passing. We enjoyed the few times we were able to do things with you two and Paul will be remembered fondly. Sincerely, Gayland and Donna
Gayland and Donna Fickenscher
December 24, 2020
Paul was a fun guy and a great man. He and I and Al Smith had some great times playing golf and eating breakfast in Aurora when we all worked at Nebraska Energy. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time.
Ron Norris
December 21, 2020
