Pearl Elizabeth Leverington, 79, of Grand Island passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Due to citywide mandate, masks are required for both the visitation and the service.

More details will appear later.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 29, 2020.