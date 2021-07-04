Peg A (Lambe) Radke, RN, BSN, MSN, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully at home on April 23, 2021, with AseraCare Hospice and her husband, Bob, providing loving end of life comfort.

Peg was the daughter of Bob and Nadine (Alshouse) Lambe, being the third of five children (Bernie, Kathy, Peg, Judy and Dave), with her youth spent in Central City. As a young woman, she played the organ at the local Catholic church and the flute in the high school band. She was also a nursing volunteer at the Central City Hospital and graduated from high school in 1973 as salutatorian with high academic honors.

She continued her educational goals throughout her life by obtaining her RN diploma in 1976 from Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, a bachelor of science in nursing in 1992 from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing, and a master of science in nursing in 2002 from Nebraska Wesleyan University while working at part- and full-time jobs.

As a highly educated nurse, Peg provided exceptional care to all of her patients and touched the lives of many nursing professionals during her 45 years of nursing, with more than 20 years teaching nursing classes at Central Community College and providing periodic extended learning classes to Nebraska LPN's. She also taught for the University of South Dakota and Doane University nursing programs, with prior nursing employment at the Grand Island Memorial (Lutheran) Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center.

Peg was a private and quiet person, always willing to listen and help others with their issues by demonstrating tenacity and resolve (always giving over 100%) and being a loyal friend. She never wanted to be in and avoided the spotlight. She was an avid reader, spanning technical literature to mystery and western novels.

Peg met her husband, Bob, at Lutheran Memorial Hospital and they were married on June 6, 1981.

A Blessing of Peg's ashes with a Celebration of Life and Nursing Nightingale Tribute White Rose Ceremony was June 11 at St. Leo's Catholic Church and can be viewed on the church and Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home websites or YouTube. Private family burial of ashes will be at a later date.

Memorials received will be directed to the Peggy A. Radke Memorial Scholarship Fund at Central Community College.

Peg was preceded in death by a sister, Judy, at age 15 in 1974; and her parents on July 4, 2012, and April 13, 2013.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jul. 4, 2021.