Peggy Joy Holtorf, 73, of Grand Island, wonderful Mother and Grandmother, passed away on Sept. 2, 2021.

The memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Sept. 8 at All Faiths Funeral Home. All attendees are welcome.

Memorials are designated to the grandchildren of Peggy Holtorf.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 8, 2021.