Peggy Joy Holtorf, 73, of Grand Island, wonderful Mother and Grandmother, passed away on Sept. 2, 2021. The memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Sept. 8 at All Faiths Funeral Home. All attendees are welcome. Memorials are designated to the grandchildren of Peggy Holtorf.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 8, 2021.
Heather, so sorry to hear about your Mom. Peggy was a great person. She always had a positive attitude thru everything. I know Russell and Scott will really miss the time spent with her. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Roberta Seaman
Friend
September 8, 2021
She is my beloved cousin, who I always looked forward to visiting as a child and getting to spend time with when I was a young girl.
Pam Lander
September 7, 2021
Peggy was a great person to work with at the Veterans home. Although I didn´t work with her ling she friended me on Facebook and was always a positive statement that would pop up from time to time on my newfeed just when I needed it. She will be missed
Lori Smith
Work
September 4, 2021
Our sympathy Peggy was a good-humored, caring person who was strong in life´s challenges. She appreciated people, cherished her moments and memories with them and was kind to animals. She was dearly loved and she´ll be missed!