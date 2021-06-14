CENTRAL CITY - Peggy Ann Kuhn, 65, of Central City died on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Merrick Medical Center in Central City. Memorial services are pending with Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Full details will appear at a later date.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 14, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
Condolences to you and your family. Peg was always the life of the party or gathering. She will surely be missed. Take care of yourself.
Larry and Lea Irvine
November 19, 2021
Kent and family, my deepest Sympathy to all of you. I will always remeber the times Peggy and I had in high school. My prayers are with all of you during this difficult time.
Juanita (Bassett Kelley) Crago
School
June 19, 2021
Kent and family,
I am so sorry for your loss of Peg, she was a wonderful lady. She will be greatly missed! She was so thoughtful and kind to everyone she met and lord the jokes she had. She loved playing trick on everyone! I loved her very much! I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers! Love always Margo
Margo Cook
Work
June 16, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Our condolences to the family.
Theresa Good
Friend
June 16, 2021
So very sorry for your loss! You are in my prayers!
Jeryl Swanson
Friend
June 15, 2021
I am deeply saddened to hear of Peggy's passing. My sincerest condolences to you & your family.
Laurie Johnson
Friend
June 15, 2021
Kent & family,
My heart is just shattered for all of you, still unable to wrap my head around it !! Im soo glad we were able to spend some great time with her on your visit last month !! My sincere deepest condolences !! She is now flying high with the horned angels lol & forever reunited with her brother Rick, & her Mom & Dad !!