ARCADIA - Peggy A. Wroblewski, 72, of Arcadia passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Good Samaritan CHI Health System in Kearney.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Ord Memorial Chapel. The Rev. Scott Harter will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be on from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Ord High School Music Boosters. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 1, 2021.