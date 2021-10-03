Menu
Peggy Ann Wroblewski
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
1005 North 28th Street North West HWY 11
Ord, NE
ARCADIA - Peggy A. Wroblewski, 72, of Arcadia passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Father Scott Harter will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Ord Memorial Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Peggy Ann was born Sept. 24, 1949, at Boone County, Iowa, to Arthur and Muriel (Garrett) Ridgway. She spent her early years in Story and Boone counties of Iowa. Following a move to Arizona, Peggy graduated from Thunderbird Academy at Phoenix.
Peggy spent time in Arizona then moved to Iowa. To her first marriage, three daughters were born, Heidi, Wanda and Anita. Peggy spent her adult years caring for others. She worked in health care as a nurse's aide caring for disabled people and the elderly.
In 1981, Peggy moved to Ord and married Dave Wroblewski on Sept. 15, 1984, at Ord. The couple made their home west of Ord and in 1994 they settled in Arcadia.
Peggy had a deep passion for all genres of music and learning how to play numerous instruments. She was skilled at crocheting and received many awards for her work. Peggy spent time reading, bird watching and gardening. She loved and was very proud of her family.
Survivors include her husband, Dave of Arcadia; three daughters and sons-in-law, Heidi and Kent Schell of Webster City, Iowa, Wanda and Mark Ross of Ogden, Iowa, and Anita and Leonard Coppinger of Boone, Iowa; 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gene and Toni Ridgway of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
1005 North 28th Street North West HWY 11, Ord, NE
Oct
6
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
1005 North 28th Street North West HWY 11, Ord, NE
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Clark, Shannon, SammiJo Hruby
October 5, 2021
Dave sending my condolences & Prayers for you and family
Donna Wroblewski
Family
October 2, 2021
I am so blessed we got to visit on the phone prior to you getting COVID. You and grandma can now walk the streets paved with gold. I'll miss you.
Ron Ridgway
Family
October 1, 2021
Lesa Ponce
October 1, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tom and Donna Peters
Acquaintance
October 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Thoughts and prayers for your family
Cheryl Johnson
Friend
October 1, 2021
My prayers and love goes out to the family
❤❤
Ev Wroblewski-Firsich
Family
October 1, 2021
