ARCADIA - Peggy A. Wroblewski, 72, of Arcadia passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Father Scott Harter will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Ord Memorial Chapel.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Peggy Ann was born Sept. 24, 1949, at Boone County, Iowa, to Arthur and Muriel (Garrett) Ridgway. She spent her early years in Story and Boone counties of Iowa. Following a move to Arizona, Peggy graduated from Thunderbird Academy at Phoenix.

Peggy spent time in Arizona then moved to Iowa. To her first marriage, three daughters were born, Heidi, Wanda and Anita. Peggy spent her adult years caring for others. She worked in health care as a nurse's aide caring for disabled people and the elderly.

In 1981, Peggy moved to Ord and married Dave Wroblewski on Sept. 15, 1984, at Ord. The couple made their home west of Ord and in 1994 they settled in Arcadia.

Peggy had a deep passion for all genres of music and learning how to play numerous instruments. She was skilled at crocheting and received many awards for her work. Peggy spent time reading, bird watching and gardening. She loved and was very proud of her family.

Survivors include her husband, Dave of Arcadia; three daughters and sons-in-law, Heidi and Kent Schell of Webster City, Iowa, Wanda and Mark Ross of Ogden, Iowa, and Anita and Leonard Coppinger of Boone, Iowa; 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gene and Toni Ridgway of Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Oct. 3, 2021.