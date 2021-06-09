CREIGHTON - Mass of Christian Burial for Phyllis M. Beck, 97, of Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will be Celebrant, with burial in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Osmond.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton, with a 7 p.m. Wake Service.

Phyllis died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Dr. Maria L. Beck, and husband, Doug Mead, of Ravenna; son, Philip F. Beck of Creighton; sister, Mrs. Robert (Emile) Scoville of Crofton; and many nieces and nephews.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 9, 2021.