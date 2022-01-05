Menu
Putt Kolm
CEDAR RAPIDS - Putt Kolm, 79, of Cedar Rapids passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with Pastor Mick Goc officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Military rites will be conducted by the Dan Cox American Legion Post 44 of Cedar Rapids, and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m Thursday, Jan. 6, at the church.
Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 5, 2022.
