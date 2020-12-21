Ralph Kaiser, 62, of Grand Island, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
Ralph is survived by his son, Stuart Kaiser, and father, Ronald W. Kaiser.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Kaiser (Schoenstein); sister, Marlene Kaiser; and Grandpa, Alfred B. Kaiser.
Ralph leaves behind many friends, including special friend LeAnne Hutton.
Ralph will be best remembered for his love of music and the outdoors. He entertained many as lead guitar in several bands.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 21, 2020.