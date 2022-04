RaNae A. Meyers, 77, of Grand Island, formerly of Colorado Springs, Colo., died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Hospital.Celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on RaNae's obituary page at www.giallfaiths.com. To help protect others, face masks are recommended.More details will appear later.