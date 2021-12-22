BELGRADE - Randal "Randy" Joseph Keehn, 66, of Belgrade passed away unexpectantly Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at his home in Belgrade.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at the United Methodist Church in St. Edward with the Rev. Brian Ketelsen officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 22, 2021.