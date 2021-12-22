Menu
The Grand Island Independent
Randal Joseph "Randy" Keehn
FUNERAL HOME
PALMER FUNERAL HOME - FULLERTON
210 IRVING ST
Fullerton, NE
BELGRADE - Randal "Randy" Joseph Keehn, 66, of Belgrade passed away unexpectantly Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at his home in Belgrade.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at the United Methodist Church in St. Edward with the Rev. Brian Ketelsen officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
PALMER FUNERAL HOME - FULLERTON
210 IRVING ST, Fullerton, NE
Dec
24
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
United Methodist Church
St. Edward, NE
PALMER FUNERAL HOME - FULLERTON
