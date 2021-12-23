Menu
Randal "Randy" Keehn
FUNERAL HOME
PALMER FUNERAL HOME - FULLERTON
210 IRVING ST
Fullerton, NE
BELGRADE - Randal "Randy" Joseph Keehn, 66, of Belgrade passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at his home in Belgrade.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at United Methodist Church in St. Edward with the Rev. Brian Ketelsen officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.
Randy was born Feb. 27, 1955, to Delmar and Marjorie (Shoebotham) Keehn at Genoa. He grew up on farm south of St. Edward. He graduated from St. Edward High School in 1973. After, he attended Hasting Community College for one year before moving back to St. Edward to help his dad farm.
On April 16, 1977, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Anne Jensen at Grace Lutheran Church in Platte Center. They made their home outside of Belgrade where he continued farming.
He loved collecting antique toys, signs and tractors. He also loved attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He enjoyed driving his pickup around and socializing with his friends. In his earlier days, he played town softball and participated several years in the Cedar Rapids Melodrama, often playing the villain. He was also a volunteer firefighter with the Belgrade Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth of Belgrade; children, Joseph (Molly) Keehn of Belgrade, Alicia (fiancé, Jeff Vandewalle) Keehn-Mavis of Randolph and Clayton (Emma) Keehn of Fullerton; grandchildren, Ranee, Jordan, Taylor, Conner, Charlie, Carter, Braxton, Wyatt, Addison and Colton; his parents, Delmar and Marjorie Keehn of St. Edward; brothers, Brad Keehn of Dannebrog and Kent Keehn of Texas; stepfather-in-law, Duane Petersen of Ames; brother-in-law, Eric (Deb) Jensen of Lincoln; his dog, Penny; nephews, Pat and Brandon Keehn; and many cousins and close friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents; mother-in-law, Anne Petersen; father-in-law, Vagn Jensen; sisters-in-law, Diane Keehn and Deb Keehn; and niece, Amber Keehn.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
PALMER FUNERAL HOME - FULLERTON
210 IRVING ST, Fullerton, NE
Dec
24
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
United Methodist Church
St. Edward, NE
