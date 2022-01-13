PHILLIPS - Randall "Randy" S. Becker, 62, of Phillips, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

Service and celebration of Randy's life will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at the Aurora Cemetery.

More details will follow.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 13, 2022.