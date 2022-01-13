PHILLIPS - Randall "Randy" S. Becker, 62, of Phillips, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Service and celebration of Randy's life will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at the Aurora Cemetery. More details will follow.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 13, 2022.
To: Randy Becker's Family, Ron and Pam Becker, and Larry Addison: Sending my condolences to all the family and keeping you all in my prayers. Randy will be missed around Sunrise! One of God's blessings is the memories of our loved ones here on Earth that we tuck safely in our heart and always remember when our loved ones depart for home.
Sharon Arnold - Works at Sunrise Express
Work
January 16, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
AudreyGerdes
Other
January 15, 2022
I am so sorry to hear about the lose of a long time friend , my deepest sympathies to the family. RIP Randy I will always remember are friendship we had.