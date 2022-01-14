To: Randy Becker's Family, Ron and Pam Becker, and Larry Addison: Sending my condolences to all the family and keeping you all in my prayers. Randy will be missed around Sunrise! One of God's blessings is the memories of our loved ones here on Earth that we tuck safely in our heart and always remember when our loved ones depart for home.

Sharon Arnold - Works at Sunrise Express Work January 16, 2022