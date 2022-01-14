Menu
Randall S. "Randy" Becker
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
PHILLIPS - Randall "Randy" S. Becker, 62, of Phillips, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Service and celebration of Randy's life will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at the Aurora Cemetery. Please feel comfortable wearing casual attire, including your bib overalls.
Randy was born Oct. 22, 1959, in Grand Island, the son of Robert and Jean (Benke) Becker. He grew up in Phillips and graduated from Aurora High School with the Class of 1978.
On Oct. 19, 1979, Randy married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Sheryl. He was employed by Syngenta for more than 35 years and was currently employed by Sunrise Express.
When not on the job, Randy could be found tinkering in his work shed. His pride and joy was his Jeep, which he was always customizing. He lived the simple life with his signature look being his bib overalls.
Those who cherish his memory include his sons, Jason and Troy; brother, Ron (Pam) Becker of Aurora; sister, Janelle (Randy) Holmes of Grand Island; three nephews, Greg, Eric and Nathan; and good friend and brother-in-law, Larry Addison of Grand Island.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheryl on April 23, 2010; parents; and sister-in-law, Cindy Addison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
9:30a.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Jan
17
Service
10:30a.m.
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust, Grand Island, NE
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To: Randy Becker's Family, Ron and Pam Becker, and Larry Addison: Sending my condolences to all the family and keeping you all in my prayers. Randy will be missed around Sunrise! One of God's blessings is the memories of our loved ones here on Earth that we tuck safely in our heart and always remember when our loved ones depart for home.
Sharon Arnold - Works at Sunrise Express
Work
January 16, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
AudreyGerdes
Other
January 15, 2022
I am so sorry to hear about the lose of a long time friend , my deepest sympathies to the family. RIP Randy I will always remember are friendship we had.
Bob Roberts
January 14, 2022
