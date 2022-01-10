Randall "Randy" Otto, 69, of Phillips, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, also at the funeral home.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, 1952, Randall Paul Otto arrived. Randy was the third child of William Keith "W.K." and Beverly E. (Stewart) Otto. He was raised on the family farm south of Phillips where he lived at the time of his death. He graduated from Aurora High School in 1971 and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska.

Randy fulfilled his lifelong ambition to become a pilot and to serve the country by entering the United States Air Force on July 19, 1978. After completing specialized training, he was stationed at Norton Air Force Base in California where he flew the Lockheed C-141 Starlifter worldwide.

One of his favorite flights occurred in 1985 when he accompanied the "Blue Angels" into Grand Island for logistical support. His C-141 was one of the largest planes to land at the Grand Island Airport.

Randy left active duty Jan. 29, 1985. He immediately transitioned into the Air Force Reserves where he served until March 1, 2003. He was recalled to active duty for six months for Desert Storm in 1991. During his tours of duty he was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Aerial Achievement Medal and the Air Medal. He retired with the rank of Major. Randy enjoyed farming and collecting and restoring vintage scouts.

Survivors include: a sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Gary Washburn; two nieces and their husbands, Abbie and Andy Gdowski and Shalyse and Daniel Lottermoser; a nephew and his wife, Brant and Traci Washburn; a sister-in-law, Dawyn Otto; his special aunt, Marilyn Fischer; and special friend, Emma Faulk.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Timothy J. Otto and Todd W. Otto.

He will be missed by many other relatives and friends.

Memorials to the Phillips Memorial Hall, 501 Third St., Phillips, NE, 68865.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 10, 2022.