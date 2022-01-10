Randall "Randy" Otto, 69, of Phillips, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, also at the funeral home. On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, 1952, Randall Paul Otto arrived. Randy was the third child of William Keith "W.K." and Beverly E. (Stewart) Otto. He was raised on the family farm south of Phillips where he lived at the time of his death. He graduated from Aurora High School in 1971 and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska. Randy fulfilled his lifelong ambition to become a pilot and to serve the country by entering the United States Air Force on July 19, 1978. After completing specialized training, he was stationed at Norton Air Force Base in California where he flew the Lockheed C-141 Starlifter worldwide. One of his favorite flights occurred in 1985 when he accompanied the "Blue Angels" into Grand Island for logistical support. His C-141 was one of the largest planes to land at the Grand Island Airport. Randy left active duty Jan. 29, 1985. He immediately transitioned into the Air Force Reserves where he served until March 1, 2003. He was recalled to active duty for six months for Desert Storm in 1991. During his tours of duty he was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Aerial Achievement Medal and the Air Medal. He retired with the rank of Major. Randy enjoyed farming and collecting and restoring vintage scouts. Survivors include: a sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Gary Washburn; two nieces and their husbands, Abbie and Andy Gdowski and Shalyse and Daniel Lottermoser; a nephew and his wife, Brant and Traci Washburn; a sister-in-law, Dawyn Otto; his special aunt, Marilyn Fischer; and special friend, Emma Faulk. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Timothy J. Otto and Todd W. Otto. He will be missed by many other relatives and friends. Memorials to the Phillips Memorial Hall, 501 Third St., Phillips, NE, 68865.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 10, 2022.
I just learned of Randy's passing. He was one of my best friends in the AF Reserve. We flew together many times in the late 1980's and early '90's. Many Desert Storm missions. We both had worked for Eastern, until the strike in 1989. We consumed many beers, while commiserating about the strike. He was always a great guy and pilot. I am sorry to hear that my friend has "flown West" I toast you with a beer my friend.
Paul Hansen
Friend
March 25, 2022
I flew with Randy many times, shared countless meals and beers all over the world. RIP my friend.
Brian Liley
Work
January 29, 2022
Just shocked, Randy and I flew together and made dozens of trips to Honolulu. I enjoyed his stories and shared many beers with him. He'd give ya the shirt off his back if you asked. RIP Randy
Greg Cantrell
Work
January 17, 2022
We are sending our condolences to Randy´s family. I am a Phillips girl and remember Randy from elementary school in the old brick building and in high school in Aurora. Always had a smile! Prayers to all. Rest In Peace, Randy.
Paula Schuster and Michael Wolff, Ohio
Friend
January 16, 2022
Randy will be missed by a lot of people.
I worked with him at NAA and he always looked out for his crew!
I would JS on his flights when he flew for Omni and we would meet up for our "steak dinners"!
Such a great guy!!!
Jolyn
Friend
January 15, 2022
I am sorry for your loss. Randy worked at Omni Air with me and I would often cross paths in Hawaii or Vegas. Great guy and he will be missed.
Kenny Rodgers
Friend
January 14, 2022
I flew with Randy for several years at his last airline job, Omni Air. Randy was always kind and pleasant, even in difficult situations. We've shared a beer or two and had a laugh in several places of the world. He was a good friend, and I will miss him. RIP old buddy.
Mark Arnold
Work
January 13, 2022
Love, Ryan, Megan, Ann Black
January 12, 2022
Randy was my Godfather and my Dad (Steve Black's) best friend. I've known him my entire life and have many fond memories of him. He was one of a kind and will be deeply missed.
Ryan Black
Friend
January 12, 2022
I knew and loved Randy through his long-standing friendship with my BFF Emma Faulk and her late husband, Mason. Randy was the sweetest, most loving person one could ever hope to meet: generous, loyal, fun, animal-loving, and just an all-around GREAT guy! I am heartbroken- but know I will get to see him again in Heaven. RIP, dear Randy.
clara murrels
January 12, 2022
Sue and Family. I am so sorry for your tragic loss. Randy was a great guy, one of a kind, and will be sorely missed. May he Rest In Paradise
Shirley Strotman
School
January 11, 2022
Sorry for your loss Sue,may you find peace in our God
Leonard shorty Grudzinski
January 10, 2022
It was my honor to serve along side you, "Otto Pilot."