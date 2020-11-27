LINCOLN - Randy Meyer, 65, of Lincoln, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.
Services will be Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church in Wood River with visitation starting at 11 a.m. and services for immediate family to follow at 1 p.m. Following the services, burial will be in the Wood River Cemetery where all are welcome. The Rev. Craig Stephans and The Rev. Dr. Luke Schnake will officiate. A celebration of life for all Randy's many friends and family will be set at a later date.
Mr. Meyer was born March 3, 1955, in Grand Island, to Vernon and Marilyn (Brittenham) Meyer. He grew up in Wood River and graduated from Wood River Rural High School in 1973, where he was a four-year letterman and student council president. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in business administration. While attending the university, he belonged to the Beta Sigma Psi fraternity.
He married Cheryl Bredehoft on May 24, 1980, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus.
He managed several lumber yards, building the largest in Flagstaff, Ariz. While in Flagstaff, he was a member of the Lion's Club, Flagstaff Business Association and Peace Lutheran Church.
He moved back to Lincoln where he started his own sports memorabilia store, Randy's Superior Collectables. In Lincoln, he was active in AA, helping hundreds of people and speaking at numerous events. He was also a member of the Christ Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Meyer of Wood River; daughter, Melissa (John) Diebel of Owensboro, Ky.; son, Robert (Susie) Meyer of Lincoln; daughter, Elizabeth (Kyle) Meredith of Flagstaff; daughter, Michelle (Mark) Hanson of Gilbert, Ariz.; and son, Matthew (Haley) Meyer of Lincoln; grandchildren, Andrew and Jackson Diebel, Hailey, Mikayla and William Meyer, Madison, Mason, Kelly and Presley Meredith; brother, Craig (Sharon) Meyer of Phoenix, Ariz.; uncle, Jim Brittenham of Cushing, Okla.; aunt, Norma Cummings of Shattuck, Okla.; uncle, Clayton (Nancy) Meyer of Grand Island; nephew, Gabriel Meyer; niece, Amanda Hanquist and family; and numerous cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Meyer; a brother, Chris Meyer; his grandparents, Fred and Sophie Meyer and Ellis and Gladys Brittenham; a nephew, Keith Faldorf; an aunt, Bonnie (Leo) Machan, and an uncle, Lee Brittenham.
His greatest joy was all his family and friends, especially his grandchildren, as well as his love for Husker sports.
Memorials and donations are being directed to the Disabled American Veterans
, Wood River Foundation, or another use to be determined by family at a later date.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Nov. 27, 2020.