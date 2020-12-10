BELGRADE - Randy Darr Snodgrass, 72, of Belgrade passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Florence Home in Omaha.

There will be a private family graveside service with burial of ashes at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton, with military honors by Belgrade American Legion Post No. 99, Fullerton American Legion Post No. 151, and U.S. Army Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to Geraldine Greek, 105 N. 10th St., Newman Grove, NE 68758. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.

Randy was born Oct. 26, 1948, to Gerald and Marlene (Greer) Snodgrass at Cedar Rapids. He grew up on a farm west of Belgrade and graduated from Belgrade High School in 1967. He attended Kearney State College for a couple years.

In February 1971, he joined the United States Army and was stationed in Vietnam from August 1971 to August 1972. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 12, 1973.

After his service, he came back to Nebraska and began working at the Schuyler meat packing plant. He then moved to Columbus and worked at D&L. In the late 1980s, he moved back to Belgrade to help his father farm. He moved into Belgrade two years ago and resided there until his passing.

He enjoyed going to the horse races and casinos. He also loved having coffee at the New Frontier Bar every morning.

He is survived by his siblings, Geraldine (Harold) Greek of Newman Grove, Sharalyn Dush of Fullerton, Doug Snodgrass of Las Vegas, Nev., James Snodgrass of Cedar Rapids, and William Snodgrass of Grand Island, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are suggested to the Belgrade Volunteer Fire Department.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Dec. 10, 2020.