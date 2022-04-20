Raphael J. "Ray" Poplau, 89, of Grand Island, died peacefully Monday, April 18, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island surrounded by family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Martin L. Egging will be the celebrant. Interment will be at the Grand Island City Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Team.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Ray was born Oct. 8, 1932, to John and Hilda (Heinrich) Poplau at Webster, S.D., where he was raised and educated. Ray entered the U.S. Army on May 28, 1953, where he served during the Korean War until his honorable discharge on April 25, 1955.

He married Janette Semmler on Oct. 3, 1959, at Aberdeen, S.D., where they lived until 1969. The family moved to Grand Island, where they raised and educated their family. Ray was retired from the United States Department of the Interior, Bureau of Reclamation. He was a lifelong volunteer at his church, schools, nursing homes and a 19-year volunteer at the Veterans hospital.

Ray was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and the American Legion Post No. 53.

He is survived by his three sons, Tom and wife Claudette of Lincoln, Greg of Grand Island, and Mike and his wife Kim of Hastings; one granddaughter, Kelli Malouf and her husband Matt; one stepgrandson, Josh Carman; one brother, Ronald Poplau and his wife Linda of Kansas City, Kansas.

He is preceded in death by his wife Janette; his brother Norman; and his parents.



Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 20, 2022.