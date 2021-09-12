Ray L. McCain, 75, of Grand Island, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
The family has chosen to hold a private celebration of life service at a later date. Condolences and memorials to be designated at a later date may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Ray was born April 18, 1946, at home at Ewing to Wayne and Laura (Oetter) McCain. He grew up in the Ericson area and attended Wheeler County Schools. Following his schooling, Ray entered the United States Army. Following his honorable discharge, he moved back to Nebraska where he began trucking.
On Sept. 15, 1973, Ray married Mary Ann Mickelson in Ericson. To this union one child was born. The couple made their home in the Ericson and Bartlett area until moving to Grand Island in 1976. Ray would continue driving truck for several companies throughout his more than 40-year career. He was always proud of being named driver of the month several times while driving for ATI out of Omaha. Ray took a break from trucking and worked at the Monfort plant in the hide room. In 2000 he went back to trucking and drove for another 15 years and retired due to his health in 2016.
Those left to cherish his memory are his best friend of 54 years, Mary McCain; his daughter, RaeJean (Dana) Hawk of Grand Island; his siblings, Dale McCain of Ericson, MaryAnn (Bob) Harris of Ogallala and Scott (Sherri) McCain of Fremont; his grandchildren, Stacie Holder of Grand Island, Melanie Wieck of Grand Island, Ryan (fiancée Samantha Schultz) Wieck of St. Paul and Kelsey Hawk of Rockville; his great-grandchildren, Axtyn Weese, Aubriella Stahl and Daxton Wieck; and his lifelong Best Buddy, Jim Hawk of Hastings.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Willie McCain.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 12, 2021.