PHILLIPS - Raymond "Ray" Eurek, 76, of Phillips, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at home.

Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Leo's Catholic Church. Celebrant will be the Rev. Don Buhrman.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. More details will appear later.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Sep. 12, 2021.