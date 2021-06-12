Rebecca "Becky" L. Mettenbrink, 66, of Grand Island, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Services in her honor will at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are designated to the Alzheimer's Association
Becky was born Jan. 4, 1955, at Wahoo, the daughter of Sam and Elaine (Kellet) Wilson.
Becky grew up in Norris before moving to Grand Island with her parents and siblings. She graduated from Northwest High School where she met her high school sweetheart, Rodger Mettenbrink. The couple was married Dec. 22, 1974. She attended Wayne State University; they made their home in Iowa and then returned to Grand Island.
Becky was employed as the office manager at Garrett Tire Service for 40 years. She was a member of the Extension Club, Trinity Lutheran Church, Saddle Club, both Boys and Girl Scouts, and 4-H. If her kids were involved in the sport or activity, so was Becky.
As a wonderful cook, Becky also canned much of the food that was used in the day-to-day meals. She was thrifty when it came to making the most of each bit of cheese or bread. She was a Husker football fan, and enjoyed fishing and camping. She was a loving mother and wife; her grandchildren were her world.
She is survived by her husband, Rodger Mettenbrink of Grand Island; children and grandchildren, Chris (Christie) Mettenbrink and children, Blake and Riley of Colorado, Shea (Robert) Briseno and children, Raigan, Benjamin, Gabriel, and Jonah of Grand Island, and Zachary (Jennifer) Mettenbrink and Easton, Luke and Logan of Papillion; brother, Wayne (Debbie) Wilson of Lincoln; sisters, Cherie (Harland) Metschke of Papillon and Tracy (Brian) Frevert of Elkhorn; along with numerous cousins, extended family and friends.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Elaine Wilson; and a brother, Curtis Wilson.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 12, 2021.