WOLBACH - Reggie "Reg" Roth, 54, of rural Wolbach passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center in Grand Island after battling anaplastic astrocytoma brain cancer for 14 months.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. A private interment will be held at the Rock Creek Cemetery at Wolbach.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Wolbach Community Center. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reggie was born on April 11, 1966, in Seward to Dennis and Phyllis (Kremer) Roth. Reggie had a passion and love for riding saddle broncs and rode from 1987 to 1997, when he hung up his chaps for his family. He was a member of the MSRA, NSRA, IPRA and PRCA, and qualified for many finals. In 1991, he went to El Paso and rode in the IPRA finals, finishing fourth in the world.
He worked at and later managed Diamond Head Ranch, training race horses, from 1988 to 1991 and 1996. He was a ranch hand from 1991 to 1994 at the M/B Ranch, working for old man Martin. He started Eagle Heart Ranch Inc. in 1995, where he built a very successful ranch and feedlot from nothing. In 2009, Reg became a crop insurance agent for Milligan Insurance Agency and, in 2013, he branched out, owning and operating Mill-West Insurance.
Reg met Tamara Hoerle at the NSRA rodeo finals in North Platte; they later married in Las Vegas, Nev., on Dec. 6, 1996. To this union, two daughters were born: Madeline Jo and Cj Leann. Together they have grown their ranch, and owned and operated Mill-West Insurance. Reg also developed and patented the VRTS System (an attachment that enhances v-rakes).
Reggie was a straight-forward, determined and a very hard-working man. He enjoyed going to cattle sales, especially this fall when he and Madeline traveled together buying cattle for the feedlot. His hard work and determination grew the crop insurance business. He and Cj traveled together, got lost a few times, but had fun. Last summer, with Reg's vision and the help of Cj and Madeline, the expansion process began to build the feedlot to 5,000 head.
He loved his family above all else, and loved teaching Madeline and Cj the ins and outs of cattle and insurance. He loved spending time with his children and granddaughters.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Tamara "Tami" Roth of Wolbach; children, Madeline Jo and Cj Leann Roth, both of Wolbach, Amanda (Jon) Long of Niobrara, Jesse Roth of St. Paul and Emily (Casey) Borchers of Powell, Wyo.; grandchildren, Rylee, Jaden and Jordan; parents, Dennis and Phyllis Roth of Wolbach; father-in-law, David Hoerle of Bartlett; brother, Kirk(Cheri) Roth of Denison, Kan.; niece, Kalyn (Tyson) McCall of Meriden, Kan., and their twins, Adelyn and Irelyn; and sister-in-law, Tricia (Bryan) Rump of Omaha.
Reg was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur and Evelyn Roth, Lyle and Minerva Kremer, and mother-in-law, Martha Hoerle.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 25, 2021.