FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - Reginald "Reg" Lynn Gartner, D.D.S., 80, of Fredericksburg, Texas, formerly of Grand Island, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Hill Country Memorial Hospital after a short illness. A memorial service will be at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church on Wednesday, June 30, with the Rev. George Lumpkin officiating. Dr. Gartner requested cremation. Inurnment will be in the Columbarium at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island at a later date. Dr. Gartner was born May 11, 1941, in Lincoln to Robert and Hulda (Sattler) Gartner. He married Linda Pauley on Dec. 28, 1962, in Lincoln. He grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High School. He did his undergraduate study at University of Nebraska, and received his dental degree (D.D.S.) in 1967 from the University of Nebraska College of Dentistry in Lincoln. Reg entered the United States Air Force Dental Corps in September 1967, and served as Base Oral Surgeon at Forbes Air Force Base, Topeka, Kan., and was honorably discharged in August 1969 at the rank of Captain. The couple made their home in Grand Island, where he practiced General Dentistry for 35 years. For his first year in Grand Island, he served as staff dentist at the Nebraska Veterans Home for one to two days a week. For this service, he was given the honorary "Admiral in the Nebraska Navy" award. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and served on several committees. He strongly believed in giving back to his community and served on many boards: Hall County Hospital Authority, Hall County Housing Authority, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, City/County Board of Health, Hall County Red Cross Board, Crane Meadows Nature Center and Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer. Reg also served as a director on the Home Federal Bank Board for 21 years. He was an active participant in the Nebraska Dental Association, and was inducted as a Fellow in both The American College of Dentists and The International College of Dentists. After retirement from active practice, he taught clinical dentistry part time at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Dentistry, at Lincoln, and also taught in the clinic at Central Community College Dental Hygiene school. In May 2002, Reg and Linda moved to Fredericksburg, Texas, in the beautiful Texas Hill Country. They had visited the area for many years and always hoped to move there sometime. Reg was active in the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. He continued his civic participation in the Hill Country Community Needs Council, Good Samaritan Center, and Hill Country Community Hospital Wellness Center boards. He was a member of the Fredericksburg Noon Rotary Club and participated in the Gillespie County Leadership program. Reg served as a "Redcoat" and enthusiastic ambassador of the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce. He loved sharing stories and solving the world's problems with his morning coffee group. Reg loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He instilled the love of nature and outdoors in both of his sons. The times spent with friends in a goose blind on the Platte River, or walking the fields in search of pheasant and quail were special to him. Along with his wife, he enjoyed cooking and entertaining their many friends in their home. Both Reg and Linda had a mutual love of travel. They were fortunate to visit six continents and nearly 100 countries. Reg is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda; two sons and daughters-in law, Ted and AnneMarie Gartner, of Wimberley, Texas, and Adam and Crissy Gartner of Frankfurt, Germany; and a sister, Diane Biesendorfer, of Colorado. Reg was blessed with four grandchildren, Kathleen and Jack in Texas, and Gabriella and Lyla in Germany, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. His parents and a sister, Sharon, preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church or a local nonprofit of their choosing.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jun. 25, 2021.
Linda and family,
Sending you my sincere sympathy. May wonderful memories sustain you at this difficult time.
Susan Christensen Converse Dataw Island S.C.
Susan Christensen Converse
July 3, 2021
Linda and family,
So sorry to hear this news. I was a guest in your home more than once and knew Reg to be a wonderful host and great guy to know. Sending my condolences.
MaryKay Beachler Toft
June 29, 2021
Greg and Jenny Phillips
June 29, 2021
Richard R Gartner Jr.
June 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. This world lost an amazing man. He was my dentist for years in Grand Island until he retired. I hated seeing him leave his practice as he was very good. I was never comfortable going to the dentist but he made me comfortable and relaxed. Again, I am so sorry for your loss of your husband, father, grandfather.
Sharon Van Dyke
Other
June 28, 2021
Oh Linda, so sorry for your loss. You and Reg were life long companions, each other´s best friend. I have so many fond memories of dinners at your Grand Island log cabin. You´re in my thoughts.
Kathy Young
June 28, 2021
Was friend in Lincoln High School.
Carleton Flynn
Friend
June 27, 2021
Big shock. Reg and Duane go back to when we met in church in early teen years. Worked together at Safeway in Lincoln. University and wedding attendant. Good friend. Our deepest sympathy to the Gartner family and Linda in particular. He will always be in our minds with great fondness. With love, D&V.
duane and verna stiverson
June 27, 2021
Linda so sad to hear,he was a great friend
Jon Wheat
June 26, 2021
So sorry to hear about Reg's passing Linda and family. I was privileged to work for him 31/2 years in his early days of being a dentist. He was an excellent dentist who always put his family first. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your sons.
Connie Gregory
Connie L Gregory
Work
June 25, 2021
Dr. Gartner was our family dentist in Grand Island for many years, and I continued to see him until he retired. He was the kindest, most cheerful man, and even when I worried about my teeth after a dental emergency, I remember how he calmed my fears and made me feel so much better. I was so sad when he retired and so sad to hear of his passing! He had that big-smiled, wonderful look of Dick VanDyke, and he was so good to all my brothers and sisters and me. Love to him in Heaven, and God bless all of you, his wonderful family!
Cathy Howard
June 25, 2021
Linda,
Sincerest sympathy to you and family. Sure am thinking of you, know it is hard to loose the love of your life. Reg was sure a community servant, as well as you Linda, you were both great role models for many. I'll never forget the time Reg & you purchased the night in an 18 wheeler cab sleeper, at a community fundraiser auction, thought that was hysterically cool! You two had so much fun in whatever you did, for community and family!
What a wonderful life the two of you shared together and with your family. While many tears are being shed now, you sure have so many memories to smile about.
Take care and hugs to you.
Christy Sullivan
Lincoln, Ne
Christy Sullivan
Other
June 25, 2021
Linda, So sorry to read of Reg´s passing. He was a great man who blessed me with many memories.
Brett Duff
Friend
June 25, 2021
Linda,
May God watch over you and family and I was blessed to know such a great man as Reg!